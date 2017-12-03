The Unique Blogger Award nomination

I was nominated by for the Unique Blogger Award.

Here are my answers to your three questions:

1. If you could describe your blog in one word, what would the word be?

Imagination.

2.What do you like to do in your free time (besides blogging)?

Sketching, reading, writing and watching films.

3. Do you read books? Any favourite genre(s)?

Yes, I really enjoy fantasy and scifi books, but I read every kind really.

Okay, my time now 🙂

I nominate:

The rules are:

Share the link of the blogger who has shown love to you by nominating you

Answer the questions

In the spirit of sharing love and solidarity with our blogging family, nominate 8-13 people for the same award

Ask them 3 questions

My questions will be the same as asked to me, which are:

1. If you could describe your blog in one word, what would the word be?

2.What do you like to do in your free time (besides blogging)?

3. Do you read books? Any favourite genre(s)?

