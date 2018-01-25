“See for yourself” published online

I recently published in both French and English See for yourself – the sea is all around, which is available in ebook format and readable on most tablets and ereaders.

See description below.

See for yourself – the sea is all around



“Startled, the crocodiles screamed all at once. Stepping back, they stayed there, without moving anymore.

The Child rose up, holding the fang tight upon its head. “I took this from you, but you, will not have any sorrow of mine.” It looked upon them defiantly. And this time, they all knew. This time, the Child had won this battle.”

The ebook is available in English on KOBO – LULU

And in French, also on KOBO – LULU.

Advertisements