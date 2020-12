TransCat : Christmas eve πŸŽ„πŸ₯‚

I wish you all a very happy Christmas with your loved ones who love you as you are. Too many LGBT people will have to go through this time with people (sometimes their family) who aren’t safe. I want to give you my support and tell you that you’re amazing and worthy. Many hugs 🐱⚧

